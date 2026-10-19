Haze from forest fires still blankets Sumatra, Batam Islands

The situation is exacerbated by the Prabowo administration’s lack of action to extinguish the fires.

JAKARTA – Air quality in Batam worsened on Oct 18 after haze from forest and land fires arrived on mainland Sumatra Island, while the Meteorological, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) declared air quality on the island as “unhealthy”.

North Sumatra has, meanwhile, ordered distance learning for all school levels to start on Oct 16 due to the haze covering all regions in the province and a rain-making plane has been transferred to Lampung to help extinguish forest and land fires in Riau.