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Haze: Fires in Indonesia are outside Malaysian firms’ areas, says minister

Fahmi Fadzil said a fire had spread to a Malaysian-owned plantation but did not originate from there.

PUTRAJAYA – Burning activities in Indonesia are occurring outside the concession areas of Malaysian palm oil companies operating in the republic, says minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“Plantation and Commodities Minister Noraini Ahmad informed the Cabinet that cross-checks with Malaysian companies holding oil palm concessions showed that most burning activities did not occur within (their concession areas),” the government spokesman said at his weekly press conference on Oct 16.

He added that a fire had spread to a Malaysian-owned plantation but did not originate from there.

“The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will continue to engage with Malaysian plantation companies operating in Indonesia,” he said.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said Malaysia would reassess the assistance offered to Indonesia to fight the fires, given the extensive spread.

“This is to ensure that the assistance offered is helpful. Further discussions will be held but at this juncture, we do not have specific information on the assets that will be deployed,” he said.

On a related matter, he said the Health, Education, and Youth and Sports Ministries have informed the Cabinet that greater coordination is needed to address the haze, including measures relating to outdoor activities and the operation of schools and learning centres.

He said that according to the Education and Health Ministries, the guidelines in use were based on the National Haze Action Plan.

“A meeting chaired by the Prime Minister’s Office will be held on Monday (Oct 19), where the haze issue will be among the matters discussed. Further information is expected following the meeting, including updates from the Health, Education and Youth and Sports Ministries,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK