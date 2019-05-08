Hazardous waste found along riverbank in Melaka

ALOR GAJAH, Melaka (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Piles of hazardous factory waste have been found along the banks of Sungai Kelemak, a river in Melaka.

Melaka Consumer Affairs and Environment Association chairman K. Murali Krishna said he visited the site in Alor Gajah on Wednesday evening (May 8) following complaints from residents.

He said residents living near the site spotted vehicles dumping rubbish there, with used tyres and aerosol cans found strewn all over the site.

"The waste was illegally disposed and there is also a pungent chemical stench," he said after the visit, adding that domestic and bulk waste were seen dumped there.

He added that he would inform the Alor Gajah Municipal Council to initiate action against the culprits and control illegal dumping.

On April 30, 18,076 consumers in Alor Gajah faced a disruption to their water supply due to ammonia pollution in Sungai Batang Melaka.

The pollution occurred when water from fishing ponds was discharged by two catfish breeders in the Hutan Percha area in Alor Gajah.

Among the areas affected included Simpang Ampat, Taman Kebaya-Jalan Kolam Air, Kelemak Industrial Area, Saujana Height, Solok Duku and Pulau Sebang.