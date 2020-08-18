Having a crack at cracker event

Children in Medan taking part in a cracker eating game yesterday as they celebrated Indonesia's 75th year of independence from former colonial rulers the Netherlands. This year's celebrations were a subdued affair due to the coronavirus pandemic, wit
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
33 min ago

Children in Medan taking part in a cracker eating game yesterday as they celebrated Indonesia's 75th year of independence from former colonial rulers the Netherlands. This year's celebrations were a subdued affair due to the coronavirus pandemic, with people wearing face masks as they sang the national anthem and took part in games to commemorate the day. Only a few dignitaries and state officials were present at the presidential palace in the capital with President Joko Widodo to witness the flag-raising ceremony yesterday morning, the Jakarta Post reported. Other invitees, including former president Megawati Soekarnoputri and former vice-president Jusuf Kalla, as well as the Dutch and Thai ambassadors to Indonesia, attended the event via videoconference.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 18, 2020, with the headline 'Having a crack at cracker event'.
