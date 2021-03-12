'Hate foreign goods': Jokowi's words may hit investment

Indonesian President Joko Widodo's recent battle cry to "love local products and hate foreign goods" could harm global trade relations and alienate the very investors the country seeks to attract to boost trade and economic recovery, analysts say.

"The statement could be considered discriminatory and may trigger retaliation from other countries against Indonesia's export products. In the end, our exports will suffer," Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef) economist Ahmad Heri Firdaus told The Straits Times.