Asian Insider

'Hate foreign goods': Jokowi's words may hit investment

Shoppers at a shopping mall in Jakarta last December. President Joko Widodo's frustration was ultimately aimed at predatory pricing on e-commerce websites which makes it hard for Indonesian products to compete with the flood of imported goods in the
Shoppers at a shopping mall in Jakarta last December. President Joko Widodo's frustration was ultimately aimed at predatory pricing on e-commerce websites which makes it hard for Indonesian products to compete with the flood of imported goods in the vast home market of 270 million.PHOTO: REUTERS
Regional Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Indonesian President Joko Widodo's recent battle cry to "love local products and hate foreign goods" could harm global trade relations and alienate the very investors the country seeks to attract to boost trade and economic recovery, analysts say.

"The statement could be considered discriminatory and may trigger retaliation from other countries against Indonesia's export products. In the end, our exports will suffer," Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef) economist Ahmad Heri Firdaus told The Straits Times.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 12, 2021, with the headline ''Hate foreign goods': Jokowi's words may hit investment'. Subscribe
Topics: 