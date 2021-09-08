Hanoi's tiny balconies provide breather amid long lockdown

HANOI • Overlooking deserted streets, Hanoi's tiny balconies have become places of refuge as the city's locked-down residents squeeze desks, yoga mats and comfy seats for coffee drinking into their share of fresh air.

Eight million people living in the Vietnamese capital have been under a strict stay-at-home order since late July, allowed out only for trips to get food or hospital visits.

Although the lockdown is beginning to ease in some parts of the city, most residents must stay home for at least another two weeks as the nationwide death toll from Covid-19 continues to climb.

"My only connection to the outside world has been through my tiny balcony," said Ms Nguyen Xuan Anh, an office worker who lives in a high-rise residential block.

Ms Anh has squeezed a desk onto her 3 sq m balcony, once home to ornamental trees.

It is a small space, but large enough for her to work there on a laptop and drink her morning coffee while surveying the silence of a street once jam-packed with motorbikes and cars.

"Before, I had no time to even stand for five minutes on my balcony. Now, it's become my saviour," said Ms Anh.

And with outdoor exercise banned, it is not uncommon to see people linger for hours in their limited space on the balcony.

"I hide on my balcony, my corner, almost the whole day," said IT engineer Tran Trung Quan.

"It's not nice to stay indoors all day, with the kids causing so much trouble that you cannot concentrate on your work.

"My only wish now is for the lockdown order to be removed, so that I can go back to work. It's just too much for me to handle from this tiny balcony."

Meanwhile, a Vietnamese court has jailed a man for five years for breaking strict Covid-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others, state media reported.

Le Van Tri, 28, was convicted on Monday of "spreading dangerous infectious diseases" during a one-day trial at the People's Court of the southern province of Ca Mau, the state-run Vietnam News Agency reported.

"(Tri) travelled back to Ca Mau from (the southern city of) Ho Chi Minh City... and breached the 21-day quarantine regulations," the news agency said.

"(Tri) infected eight people, one of whom died due to the virus after one month of treatment," it added.

Vietnam has been one of the world's coronavirus success stories, thanks to targeted mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, tight border restrictions and strict quarantine.

But new clusters of infections since late April have tarnished that record.

Vietnam reported 14,208 new infections yesterday, raising the country's total tally to 550,996, with 13,701 deaths.

Hanoi on Monday extended Covid-19 restrictions for a further two weeks, as the authorities launched a plan to conduct tests on the city's residents.

The authorities in Hanoi, which has ordered people to stay home and halted all non-essential activities since July, have divided the city into red, orange and green zones based on infection risk.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS