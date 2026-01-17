Hanoi uses AI cameras to spot offenders, including illegal street vendors and litterbugs

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Hanoi police said footage captured by AI cameras provides objective evidence, helping to reduce disputes.

– Hanoi police have begun enforcing administrative penalties for urban order and environmental sanitation violations using an artificial intelligence (AI) camera system, tightening city management while reducing reliance on direct, on-the-spot inspections.

The system was officially applied on Jan 14 and 15, with images of violations captured by AI cameras transmitted in real time from the Hanoi Police Command Information Centre to police units at commune and ward level for verification and processing.

Lieutenant-Colonel Nguyen Thanh Lam, Head of the Department of Administrative Police for Social Order, said the approach strengthens transparency and deterrence while addressing the recurring problem of violations reappearing once enforcement officers leave an area.

Although a plan issued by the Hanoi People’s Committee on Dec 10, 2025, has helped improve urban order, Mr Lam said pavement and roadway encroachment for business and parking remains common in some locations.

“This requires solutions that are more effective, more synchronised and more transparent than traditional, on-the-spot inspections,” he said.

Hanoi police first put the AI camera system into operation on Dec 13, 2025, installing 1,837 cameras across 25 streets and 195 major junctions. The authorities say the system has already helped ease traffic congestion and improve compliance with traffic laws.

Police have also expanded the use of AI cameras to urban order and environmental sanitation, supported by a legal framework for camera-based cold fines issued on Jan 13.

The system records a range of violations, including pavement and roadway encroachment, illegal vending, unauthorised advertising signs and awnings, improper stopping and parking, littering and illegal wastewater discharge.

In the first two days of enforcement, police processed 48 cases, with total fines exceeding 58 million dong (S$2,840) . Of these, five cases were directly detected by AI cameras, resulting in penalties totalling 12.5 million dong.

Another 43 cases were handled using images and reports provided by agencies, organisations and members of the public, with fines of more than 46 million dong.

According to police, footage captured by AI cameras provides objective evidence, helping to reduce disputes, strengthen public trust and support a more orderly, civilised urban environment in Hanoi. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK