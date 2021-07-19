Hanoi tightens restrictions as Covid-19 clusters spread in Vietnam

HANOI • Vietnam's capital Hanoi urged its citizens to stay at home and ordered a halt to all non-essential services due to new clusters of Covid-19 infections in recent days, the authorities said.

The city, which had already halted indoor restaurant service and closed salons as well as gyms, also stopped rail and bus passenger services to and from provinces in the south which have seen the biggest case increases.

Hanoi has seen over 400 cases since May, compared with more than 50,000 across the country, and the authorities had already imposed restrictions on several parts of the city after the discovery of new outbreaks.

Vietnam has managed to keep coronavirus cases relatively low due to targeted mass testing and strict contact tracing, border controls and quarantine measures, but new clusters of infections in recent weeks have triggered concern among health officials.

"This outbreak is not the same as the previous ones," Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said at a meeting on Covid-19 prevention yesterday.

"We are preparing and standing ready for worse and worst scenarios."

Strict restrictions were earlier introduced in southern areas of the country where three-quarters of the recent infections were detected. The country's civil aviation authority yesterday ordered domestic airlines to suspend flights to and from southern parts until at least Aug 1.

The minister said the Health Ministry had sent 2,000 ventilators and tens of thousands of its most highly qualified healthcare workers to the south. Hard-hit areas would also be prioritised for around seven million rapid Covid-19 test kits due to arrive Vietnam later this week.

Vietnam's daily Covid-19 cases hit a new record of 5,926, raising its total cases to 53,830.

The South-east Asian country also registered an extra 29 deaths from July 4 until last Saturday, raising its total death toll due to Covid-19 to 254. Those deaths had initially not been reported due to technical errors, the Health Ministry said.

REUTERS