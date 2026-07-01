Hanoi tanker driver jailed 20 years for dragging teenage girl to her death

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The defendant, 52-year-old Dinh Van Long from the northern province of Phu Tho, was convicted of murder.

Hanoi – The Hanoi People’s Court on June 30 sentenced a truck driver to 20 years in prison for murdering a teenage girl by driving over her and dragging her beneath his vehicle after an accident in September 2025.

The defendant, 52-year-old Dinh Van Long from the northern province of Phu Tho, was convicted of murder. The victim, who was born in 2010, lived in Hanoi’s Phu Xuyen Commune.

According to court documents, Long had been employed as a driver by a local construction materials company since January 2024.

At around 9am on September 13, 2025, Long was driving a concrete mixer carrying about 14 tonnes of ready-mix concrete towards a highway. As his truck approached an underpass in Phu Xuyen Commune, a truck travelling in the same direction appeared on the vehicle’s left side, while the victim, riding an electric motorbike, attempted to overtake from the right.

Prosecutors said the girl lost control of her vehicle and fell onto the road directly in front of the truck. The front right wheel ran over her abdomen.

Long told investigators that he heard a loud impact and felt the steering wheel shake. He braked and the truck came to a stop several metres later.

After checking his mirrors and failing to see the victim, Long allegedly decided to continue driving.

According to the indictment, Long said he feared at that moment that a substantial compensation claim would be made against him if the girl survived, but he would bear only criminal responsibility if she died.

Despite feeling unusual resistance and sensing the tyres grinding against an object beneath the truck, Long drove forward for another 10m.

He only stopped when bystanders ran towards the vehicle, shouting that an accident had occurred and pointing beneath the truck. The victim had become trapped under the vehicle and had been dragged along the road.

Long later reversed the truck by about three metres. The girl was still alive when she was pulled from beneath the vehicle but had suffered catastrophic abdominal injuries. She died while being transported to hospital.

The defendant left the scene and turned himself in to the police later that evening.

During the investigation, Long’s daughter voluntarily paid 80 million Vietnamese dong (S$3,940) in compensation, while his employer paid an additional 100 million dong to the victim’s family.

The victim’s family requested that the defendant be dealt with severely and sought compensation for emergency treatment, funeral expenses and emotional damages.

The trial panel described Long’s actions as “particularly dangerous”, and found that he intentionally continued driving over the victim after the initial accident out of fear of having to pay compensation.

The court said the act demonstrated direct intent and a “violent nature” that had caused widespread public outrage.

In addition to the 20-year prison sentence, the court ordered Long to pay a further 182 million Vietnamese dong in compensation to the victim’s family. THE VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK