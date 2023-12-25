Hanging Christmas tree falls on Singaporean tourist’s head in Kuala Lumpur mall

PETALING JAYA - A Singaporean’s Christmas celebration turned awry when he got injured from a hanging decorative Christmas tree that fell on his head from the ceiling of a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Julius Lee, 44, was taking pictures of his wife Aileen Tan and their child in Pavilion KL when the incident happened.

“My husband was standing outside the merry-go-round to take our picture when suddenly, a Christmas tree fell on him.

“It happened so fast. Thankfully, my child was with me. The Christmas tree would’ve hit my child if she was in the stroller,” she said, according to Sinar Harian.

Ms Tan, 39, said her husband, who suffered a bruise on his head, was rushed to the clinic by the mall’s management.

She said they arrived in Malaysia on Dec 20 with their three-year-old daughter to celebrate Christmas.

The fallen Christmas tree was promptly removed, and the area was secured by mall security and management. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK