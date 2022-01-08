News analysis

Handling of anti-graft chief's case deals a blow to Malaysia's image

Credibility of anti-corruption body in doubt after its dismissal of misconduct allegations

Malaysia Bureau Chief In Kuala Lumpur
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The disturbing manner in which allegations of misconduct against Malaysia's anti-graft chief were dismissed has called into question the credibility of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Tan Sri Azam Baki's insistence on Wednesday that he had committed no offence by purchasing millions of shares in public-listed firms on behalf of his brother runs contrary to legal precedents. This has raised doubts once again about the strength of Malaysia's governance, which has yet to recover from the spectre of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 08, 2022, with the headline Handling of anti-graft chief's case deals a blow to Malaysia's image. Subscribe