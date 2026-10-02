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Hailstorm hit parts of Bangkok amid heavy rain on Oct 1

It comes after the Thai capital experienced some of its worst flooding in years in late September.

BANGKOK – Heavy rain hit several parts of Bangkok at 4pm local time on Oct 1, while strong winds and large amounts of hail alarmed residents in some locations.

Reporters identified Lat Phrao, Chatuchak, Lak Si, Ratchadaphisek and Mo Chit as areas affected by the rain, with hail reported in Ratchada, Lat Phrao and Chok Chai 4.

Road users were warned of poor visibility and slippery roads.

People in areas at risk were also advised to beware of strong gusts and hail striking buildings or vehicles.

The Bangkok Flood Control Centre reported light to moderate rain at 5pm on Oct 1 in Thawi Watthana, Taling Chan, Bang Phlat, Chatuchak, Lak Si, Chom Thong, Phra Khanong, Bang Na, Prawet, Bang Kho Laem and Bang Khun Thian districts.

Rain bands were steadily moving north-west, while accumulated rainfall in Taling Chan stood at 91.5mm.

An earlier radar report from the Thai Meteorological Department at 4.35pm on Oct 1 showed moderate to heavy rain over Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Most rain bands were moving west and showing an increasing trend. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK