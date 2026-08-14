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Habagat rains in the Philippines disrupt classes for 8.4 million learners across eight regions

The enhanced south-west monsoon, or habagat, has triggered rains and thunderstorms over parts of the Philippines.

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – More than 8.4 million learners across eight regions in the Philippines have been affected by in-person class suspensions as the enhanced south-west monsoon, or habagat, continues to bring rains and thunderstorms over Luzon and parts of the Visayas.

In its situation report as at 8am on Aug 13 , the Department of Education (DepEd) said adverse weather has affected 12,477 public schools in 73 divisions, involving 8,421,045 learners and 365,308 personnel.

The prolonged bad weather has also taken a toll on school infrastructure, with 7,077 classrooms sustaining varying degrees of damage.

DepEd’s rapid damage assessment showed 4,259 classrooms with minor damage, 1,423 with major damage, and 1,395 considered totally damaged.

A total of 1,244 schools have so far requested assistance for damage-related needs.

DepEd estimated its current response and recovery requirements at 243.98 million pesos ( S$5.08 million ). This comprises 35.29 million pesos for clean-up and clearing operations in 1,244 schools and 208. 69 million pesos for minor repairs involving 4,259 classrooms.

The weather disturbance has also forced schools to serve another critical role as evacuation centres.

According to DepEd, 230 schools have opened 837 classrooms to shelter 6,840 displaced families.

Aside from damage to classrooms, DepEd also reported losses of 16,981 in learning materials, 579 in information technology equipment and 11,151 chairs .

The state weather bureau said the south-west monsoon continues to affect Luzon and the western section of the Visayas.

Occasional rains are expected over Zambales and Bataan, while Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the rest of Central Luzon and Antique may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon, Aklan and Capiz may experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to at times heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslides, while severe thunderstorms may also cause localised flooding and other hazards.

DepEd said it continues to monitor affected schools while working to ensure the safety of learners and personnel and the continuity of education amid the prolonged effects of the south-west monsoon and former tropical cyclone Maymay. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK