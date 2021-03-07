Grave of protest icon disturbed - teen's body removed, examined and returned

MANDALAY • Guarded by police and soldiers, the authorities in Myanmar disturbed the grave of a 19-year-old woman who became an icon of the anti-coup protest movement after she was shot dead while wearing a T-shirt that read "Everything will be OK", a witness and local media said.

One witness said the body of Ms Kyal Sin, widely known as Angel, was removed on Friday, examined and returned, before the tomb was re-sealed in Myanmar's second city of Mandalay.

The independent Mizzima news service reported the same. A military spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment. Reuters was unable to contact the police for comment.

State media on Friday questioned reports that the protester had been killed by security forces when they opened fire to disperse a rally last Wednesday, and said the cause of death was being investigated by "rule of law bodies".

Pictures provided to Reuters by a resident who visited the grave yesterday showed cement that was still drying as well as discarded rubber gloves and boots and surgical gowns. One cement block appeared to be stained with blood.

A witness who lives near the graveyard said he saw the grave opened with power tools on Friday evening by a team of at least 30 people that arrived in four cars and two police trucks, together with two trucks of soldiers for security.

Two other people told Reuters they were warned by locals not to enter the cemetery on Friday as police and military were inside unearthing Ms Kyal Sin's body. Reuters was unable to contact the teenager's family.

The state-run Global New Light Of Myanmar newspaper said on Friday that experts had analysed the photograph and concluded the injury was not consistent with being caused by an anti-riot weapon.

"The respective rule of law bodies are investigating the cause of her death and more information will be announced in a timely manner," it said.

Ms Kyal Sin was among at least 38 people killed last Wednesday, said by the United Nations to be the bloodiest day so far in attempts by security forces to stop protests against the Feb 1 coup that has prompted daily demonstrations for more than a month.

REUTERS