Grave of man who killed 2 cops in Ulu Tiram isolated from others as sign of condemnation

The remains of the man who killed two policemen in Ulu Tiram, Johor must be buried further from graves of other civilians as a sign of condemnation, said Johor’s Islamic and religious affairs authority on May 20.

The man, who has not been officially identified, attacked two policemen at the Ulu Tiram police station early on May 17, before he was fatally shot by a third police officer.

Funeral rites for his body, including cleaning, shrouding and prayers, can be carried out only at his home or the hospital he was taken to after the attack and not a mosque, said Johor’s Islam and Religious Affairs Committee in a media statement.

The move is seen as a warning to members of the local community to not get involved in similar acts to the attacker, and as a sign of hatred of the man’s actions in killing police officers in charge of the nation’s security, said the Islamic affairs committee.

The religious authority reminded the public to not sympathise with the man and his actions.

The decision was made during a committee meeting on May 17 chaired by Johor’s mufti Yahya Ahmad.

The spot for the grave of the attacker, whose father was a member of militant group Jemaah Islamiyah, is around 300m away from other graves, local media reported.

He was buried at around 12.30pm on May 20 during a restricted ceremony, with police officers guarding the entrance to the Sungai Tiram Islamic Cemetery.

Village chief of Kampung Sungai Tiram Mohamed Som said he had given instructions for the grave to be spaced away from others in the cemetery.

“We have prepared a grave site at the end of the cemetery,” he told Malaysian news portal Astro Awani.

His funeral was also reportedly delayed as his body was not claimed from the hospital by any family member or next-of-kin.