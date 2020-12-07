Graft probe: Indonesian minister, 2 senior ministry officials detained

Indonesia's Social Affairs Minister Juliari P. Batubara was detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) early yesterday as part of the anti-graft agency's probe into a bribery case involving a private company that has won contracts from his ministry to supply aid packages to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Juliari's detention came a day after KPK foiled an attempt to hand over suitcases and backpacks containing cash worth 14.5 billion rupiah (S$1.4 million), in rupiah, US dollars and Singapore dollars, to the minister and two high-ranking ministry officials, who were also detained.

KPK chief Firli Bahuri named Mr Juliari as a corruption suspect following the raid. The minister surrendered to KPK at 2.50am yesterday.

A politician with the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Mr Juliari was appointed a minister in October last year. He is the second minister in President Joko Widodo's second term to be implicated in a corruption case.

On Nov 25, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo was arrested for alleged graft related to his ministry's decision to lift a ban on lobster larvae exports.

He and several other ministry officials were arrested at the country's main Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta as the entourage returned from a trip to the United States. Mr Prabowo is a politician with the Gerindra party, a member of Mr Joko's ruling coalition.

KPK also detained the former commissioner of Indonesia's supreme audit agency, Mr Rizal Djalil, last Thursday for alleged bribery relating to a project under the Public Works and Housing Ministry.

In a media conference yesterday, Mr Firli alleged that Mr Juliari received an 8.2 billion rupiah bribe for the first phase of the government's Covid-19 social aid package and 8.8 billion rupiah for the second phase, which dealt with the distribution of staple foods such as rice and cooking oil from October to December.

"The fees (charged to suppliers) for each of the 300,000 rupiah worth of aid packages agreed by MJS and AW were 10,000 rupiah," Mr Firli said, referring to the senior ministry officials by their initials.

Mr Joko said yesterday that he will appoint Mr Muhadjir Effendy, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs, as acting social affairs minister.

"I will not protect those implicated in corruption... The government will consistently support the effort to prevent and eradicate corruption," Mr Joko added.