Najib's wife sentenced to 10 years' jail, fined $302m

KUALA LUMPUR - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was sentenced to 10 years' jail and fined a record RM970 million (S$302 million) for graft on Thursday, just days after her husband was imprisoned for corruption.

She remains free on bail, pending her appeal to higher courts against her conviction.

High Court Judge Zaini Mazlan found Rosmah, 70, guilty of seeking and receiving bribes totalling RM194 million to help solar energy firm Jepak Holdings secure a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for schools in Sarawak in 2016.

Najib and Rosmah face other graft charges, mostly related to the misappropriation of billions of dollars from state fund 1MDB, which Najib co-founded in 2009.

Voter anger over the 1MDB scandal, and reports of the couple's extravagant lifestyle, contributed to Najib's Barisan Nasional government losing the general election in 2018.

Rosmah has said she was framed by former aide Rizal Mansor (no relation), who became a prosecution witness after initially being charged as a co-accused with her.

She was in tears as she addressed the court after the verdict was announced. "I am a victim of all this," she said.

Her lawyer Jagjit Singh said she was shocked by the verdict. "The fine imposed today is unprecedented... To say she is upset is putting it mildly," he told reporters.