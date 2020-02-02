Graft case against Rosmah, wife of ex-Malaysian PM Najib, begins Monday

KUALA LUMPUR - Rosmah Mansor, wife of ex-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, will be in the dock on Monday (Feb 3) as her corruption trial relating to electricity supply for rural schools finally gets underway at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, more than a year after she was charged.

She is accused of soliciting RM187.5 million (S$62.4 million) in 2016 - when her husband was still prime minister - from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin to ensure the company won a RM1.25 billion tender to install and maintain solar hybrid and diesel generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She allegedly used her aide Rizal Mansor as an intermediary. Mr Rizal was supposed to be tried together with Rosmah but charges against him were withdrawn last month and he is expected to testify against his former employer.

Rosmah, 69, is also accused of receiving a total of RM6.5 million from Mr Saidi as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings win the deal.

She faces up to 20 years jail and a fine of at least five times the bribe if convicted.

This will be the first time she stands trial, joining her husband whose own graft case over his alleged misappropriation of RM42 million from former 1MDB subsidiary, SRC International, resumes on Monday at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Rosmah is set to face another trial in May over 12 counts of money-laundering involving RM7 million and five counts of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

Evidence produced in these cases will be closely scrutinised amidst speculation that Rosmah wielded considerable influence over Najib's administration during his leadership from 2009 to 2018. Both Rosmah and Najib have consistently denied these claims.

Last month the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission revealed what appeared to be several of Najib's phone conversations, recorded when he was prime minister.

One of these was allegedly a phone call in which Rosmah raised her voice at her husband and demanded that he "take charge" of the debacle surrounding state fund 1MDB.

The US authorities have alleged that over US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) was misappropriated from the investment fund by its officials from 2009 to 2015, and laundered worldwide.

Najib's family wealth was thrust into the spotlight after his Barisan Nasional coalition suffered its first ever election defeat in May 2018.

Police raided several homes linked to the family and said the goods seized - including cash of various currencies, 12,000 pieces of jewellery, 567 handbags, 423 watches and 234 sunglasses - were worth RM1.1 billion in total.

Najib has said the valuation is grossly inflated and that many of the items were gifts, and not the spoils of corruption involving public funds as alleged. He is facing a total of 42 graft charges.