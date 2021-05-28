Govts in region scramble to deal with new Covid-19 wave

Asia-Pacific's resurgent Covid-19 wave claimed new records across the region yesterday as governments scrambled to impose new restrictions and ramp up vaccination drives.

Malaysia reported 7,857 new patients, its third straight day of record highs, as its largest state finally succumbed and joined the nationwide movement control order (MCO).

Sarawak, in the north-west of Borneo island, will impose MCO from tomorrow to June 11, beyond the June 7 expiry day for the rest of the country.

It has consistently recorded the second-highest number of new cases among the nation's 13 states.

Even then, experts believe the largely rural state has been under-testing. Positive test rates there are in the double digits, well above the World Health Organisation's threshold of 5 per cent.

Elsewhere, the MCO has so far failed to suppress the outbreak three weeks after it was imposed in Klang Valley, the most densely populated metropolitan area and epicentre of the current wave.

Another 59 deaths brought Malaysia's total to 2,491, with more than 2,000 fatalities recorded this year.

With nearly 70,000 active cases and intensive care unit utilisation rates well above 90 per cent nationwide, the health authorities have issued a plea for medical practitioners in the private sector to volunteer.

Malaysia's vaccination drive has picked up pace only recently, with the current average of 90,000 doses administered daily triple the mark set at the beginning of this month.

Health Minister Adham Baba said yesterday that the government was considering fines for those who skipped inoculation appointments and mandatory jabs.

His ministerial co-chair of the immunisation programme Khairy Jamaluddin said Malaysia would administer 150,000 daily doses by next month.

But even that rate would fail to provide herd immunity to its 33 million residents by the year end as planned.

Thailand recorded a second successive peak in daily deaths, with 47 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday even as the King's sister bypassed the government to approve vaccine imports by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, which she chairs and sponsors.

The decree signed by Princess Chulabhorn, the youngest sibling of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, came amid unease over a slow start to inoculate 70 per cent of the 66 million living in Thailand.

Only 1.5 million people have received a jab since vaccinations began in March.

The government, which has insisted it must handle all vaccine imports, will next month start its mass immunisation drive that relies heavily on AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured locally by a company owned by the King.

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, entered a lockdown last night after 12 new coronavirus cases were detected and 10,000 primary and secondary contacts were identified.

The cluster in state capital Melbourne swelled to 26 patients, forcing a week-long lockdown for seven million Victoria residents, who cannot leave their home unless it's for essential business.

Taiwan has also reported another surge in its outbreak, with 671 new patients and a new high of 13 deaths recorded yesterday.

The island aims to jump-start an immunisation programme among a previously apathetic population.

It has received just 720,000 AstraZeneca shots and less than 1 per cent of its 23.5 million residents have been vaccinated.

With a new batch of 410,000 AstraZeneca doses having arrived last week, its Central Epidemic Command Centre began inoculating front-liners yesterday, before focusing on Taipei and New Taipei, the main source of outbreaks.