Government must acknowledge policy failures, review schemes: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim wants the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to recognise the failures of policies and the need to review several fundamental programmes.

Citing the country's race-based New Economic Policy (NEP), Datuk Seri Anwar said the initiative failed to address poverty even within the Malay community.

The NEP implements quotas for the majority Malay and bumiputera communities so they have priority for university places, government jobs and housing. The affirmative action policy is intended to eradicate poverty within the community.

"Our policies have been proven to be wrong or have fundamental flaws. Abject poverty remains. There has been social mobility, but overall we need a major review," Mr Anwar said in his speech at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry's 90th-anniversary dinner last Saturday.

"There is still grinding poverty, and it's worse for the Malays, Indians living in estates and rural areas. We must acknowledge this and review fundamental programmes," he said.

Mr Anwar is president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, which is part of the ruling PH coalition.

He said the government, particularly Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and the Economic Planning Unit, should recognise those weaknesses.

"One of the greatest disasters is failures of policies when you get the diagnosis wrong. You have a bad injury in the left leg and you get the right amputated," he said.

Citing the findings of United Nations human rights expert Philip Alston, who recently dismissed Malaysia's claim to have the world's lowest national poverty rate, Mr Anwar, who is MP for Port Dickson, said he was not surprised.

"I found great difficulty in swallowing that too. In any village in Port Dickson you go, be it Malay villages, Indian estates or Chinese fishing villages and that of the Orang Asli, all of them register much greater figures of poverty," he said, referring to Malaysia's indigenous people.

"What Mr Alston has done, notwithstanding some misgivings, is not shocking to me. It's only shocking to those who have a clear disconnect. The caucus on reform is on the government," he said, adding that one must learn from why the previous Barisan Nasional government was rejected in last year's watershed general election.

"It was partly because of racist policies, condoning religious bigotry. We came out rejecting racial and religious bigotry," he said.

Mr Anwar said Malaysia must move on to a new economic agenda based on need.

"Obsolete policies are based on race. We need new policies based on need," he said.

