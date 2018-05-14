Govt has enough funds without GST: Mahathir

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the government has sufficient revenue even if it were to abolish the unpopular 6 per cent goods and services tax (GST).

He said government funds were misused by the previous administration, even as police yesterday cordoned off the residential area where former prime minister Najib Razak lives.

The new administration has vowed to remove the GST within 100 days of coming to power.

Tun Dr Mahathir has appointed a group of eminent people, including Malaysia's richest man Robert Kuok, to look into the government's finances. The appointment of the five-person group is also seen as a move to calm Malaysia's financial markets, which open today for the first time since last Wednesday's general election.

There are other immediate challenges, as infighting has erupted within the four-party ruling pact Pakatan Harapan over the choice of Cabinet posts announced last week.

