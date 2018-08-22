Govt, aid agencies rush to help survivors of Lombok quakes

SUGIAN (Lombok) • Indonesian aid agencies and government officials rushed yesterday to help survivors after another series of powerful quakes rattled Lombok island, killing at least 13 people with hundreds of thousands left homeless by the multiple disasters.

The picturesque island next to holiday hot spot Bali was hit by two deadly quakes on July 29 and Aug 5. On Sunday, it was shaken again by a string of fresh tremors and aftershocks, with the strongest measuring 6.9 magnitude.

At least 13 people were killed on Sunday, mostly by falling debris, according to the national disaster agency.

Drone footage from the village of Sugian, on the hard-hit eastern part of Lombok, showed streets lined with rubble, caved-in roofs and a collapsed mosque.

Aid organisations have vowed to boost humanitarian assistance on the island as devastated residents struggle in makeshift displacement camps.

"We are focusing on the basics, provision of shelter materials - tarpaulins, shelter kits, hygiene kits," said Mr Tom Howells from Save the Children.

430,000 Number of people who have been displaced by the disaster. $656m Estimated rebuilding costs.

"We have shipped enough for about 20,000 people over the past two weeks," he told AFP.

Indonesia's disaster agency said it was also accelerating efforts to rebuild destroyed homes, hospitals and schools.

However, relief agencies fret that access to food, shelter and clean water is insufficient for some of the more than 430,000 displaced by the disaster.

"There has been damage to the water infrastructure which is already quite poor in Lombok due to a lack of ground supply and drought conditions," Mr Howells said.

Tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses across Lombok had already been destroyed by the 6.9-magnitude quake on Aug 5 that killed at least 481 people.

A week before that quake, a tremor surged through the island and killed 17.

Some 150 patients at a hospital in Lombok's capital Mataram were being treated in tents after they were taken out of the damaged building on Sunday over safety fears.

"We heard a sound like the building was cracking and everyone panicked, so all the patients were taken outside," said Mr Andre, a relative of a patient. The hospital had already been damaged in the early August tremor.

Most people caught in the latest tremor had been outside their homes or at shelters when it struck, which limited the number of casualties, the authorities have said.

Rebuilding costs are estimated to top seven trillion rupiah (S$656 million). However, the disaster agency said yesterday that the quakes would not be labelled a national emergency, which would unlock the central government's four trillion-rupiah disaster relief fund.

While the idea was gaining support in some quarters, the agency's spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said it would "show weakness" from a country regularly hit by natural disasters.

"We want to show the world that we are capable of handling the quakes - we are strong in responding to disasters," he told reporters in Jakarta.

Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur. The Australian and Eurasian plates, which sit under the archipelago, have been colliding and putting stress on key area fault lines, according to geologists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE