Govt agency director among 13 nabbed in Malaysia over $790k in bribes linked to cartels

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The authorities said the suspects, 10 men and three women, were arrested on June 15.

PETALING JAYA – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested 13 people, including a director and former director of a government agency in northern Peninsular Malaysia, over the alleged solicitation and receipt of some RM2.5 million (S$790,000) in bribes.

The bribes were allegedly received from contractors as an inducement to appoint companies controlled by cartel agents to monopolise direct negotiation and quotation projects awarded by the agency.

In a statement on June 17, the MACC’s Strategic Communications Division said the suspects, 10 men and three women in their 30s to 60s, were arrested between 8pm and 11pm on June 15 when they turned up to give statements at the Perak MACC office.

Three of the suspects, two civil servants and a company director, were remanded for two days until June 17.

The remaining 10 suspects were remanded for five days until June 20 after Magistrate Anis Hanini Abdullah allowed the MACC’s remand application at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court on the morning of June 16.

Of the 13 suspects, eight are civil servants while the remaining five are private citizens and company owners.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are believed to have conspired in the scheme between 2024 and 2026.

“The contractors who were arrested confirmed that they were required to pay bribes of between 10 per cent and 15 per cent through intermediaries, with the money allegedly channelled to the director and former director of the government agency,” the division said.

On June 15, the MACC’s Investigation Division conducted operations in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pahang and Perak under Ops Drain.

During the operation, 25 locations, including residences, office premises and government agency offices, were searched.

The MACC also seized approximately RM1.5 million in cash, a luxury watch, two vehicles, a high-powered motorcycle and jewellery worth about RM1 million.

The case is under investigation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK