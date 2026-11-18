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Indonesia is one of YouTube’s largest markets globally, ranking third behind India and the US.

JAKARTA – Alphabet’s Google removed more than 19,000 YouTube channels that were spreading content supportive of Indonesia’s government in the third quarter, underscoring the extent of coordinated online efforts to shape public opinion in South-east Asia’s largest economy.

Google terminated 19,372 channels linked to Indonesia between July and September versus 437 channels sharing pro-government content in the second quarter and 3,598 in the first three months of 2026, according to the US technology giant’s quarterly influence operations bulletin.

Indonesia had featured relatively little in Google’s quarterly bulletins since they began in 2020 but removals started to increase in the second half of 2025.

Google removes channels it identifies as part of coordinated influence operations under its platform policies, regardless of the political position promoted by the accounts.

A representative for the Government Communication Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Google also did not respond to a request for comment.

The uptick of removals from Indonesia followed nationwide anti-government protests that erupted in late August 2025 over lawmaker perks, economic grievances and police brutality – unrest that posed one of the biggest challenges to President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

Google removed 445 channels sharing pro-government content in September of that year, although no connection between the protests and the campaigns was established.

Google did not identify who operated or funded the most recent campaigns or whether they had any direct ties to the Indonesian government or how widely their content was viewed.

The surge in removals also does not necessarily indicate a comparable increase in influence operations considering the figures reflect Google’s enforcement actions rather than a campaign’s actual reach.

The latest campaigns largely shared – in local language – content that is supportive of Prabowo’s government, with some feeds also criticizing detractors, Google said in its latest report, published Oct 30.

Indonesia is one of YouTube’s largest markets globally, with a potential advertising audience of 155 million people, ranking third behind India and the US. The platform’s extensive reach makes it an important channel for political messaging in the world’s fourth most-populous nation. BLOOMBERG