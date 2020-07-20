Goldman Sachs executives in Malaysia to discuss 1MDB: Finance minister

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Senior executives of Goldman Sachs Group have flown into Malaysia for talks with the government on the recovery of 1MDB assets, Malaysia's Finance Minister said on Monday (July 20).

Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in a statement that executives from the United States investment bank had flown in "this week" to continue discussions and negotiations with the government.

Malaysian prosecutors have charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units with allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totalling US$6.5 billion (S$9 billion) that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).