Gojek takes on Netflix with new video streaming service GoPlay

JAKARTA • Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek has launched a video streaming service featuring original movies and television shows, its entertainment chief said yesterday, as the company makes a big push into online content in South-east Asia's largest economy.

"We see there's a gap where people want to watch Indonesian high-quality content, but where the only choice to see it is to go to the cinema," Gojek Entertainment Group chief executive Edy Sulistyo told Reuters in an interview.

"With GoPlay, we are here to fill the gap and bridge the millions of Indonesian mobile viewers to the Indonesian film industry," he added, referring to the name of the new video streaming platform.

Having evolved from being a ride-hailing service founded in 2010 to providing a one-stop application through which users can make online payments and order food and services such as massages, Gojek is now nursing ambitions for a larger share of the South-east Asian market, where Singapore-based rival Grab currently dominates ride-sharing.

Gojek's launch of its Indonesian video platform sees the start-up, which is valued at US$10 billion (S$13.8 billion) based on its last round of fund raising in July, taking on United States streaming giant Netflix, Malaysian start-up Iflix and Singapore firm and Grab partner Hooq in a fight for eyeballs in Indonesia's fast-growing video streaming market.

"Mobile penetration in Indonesia has reached 54 per cent, which is roughly 130 million to 140 million people, so the potential is very big," Mr Edy said.

The expansion into video streaming comes on the heels of Gojek launching earlier this month a gaming platform in Indonesia that offers gaming credit top-ups and e-sports tips, in collaboration with strategic investors Google and Tencent, the Chinese Internet giant.

Gojek also invested in a digital media start-up late last year as it strengthens its expansion into online content.

Indonesia's Internet economy is forecast to grow to US$100 billion by 2025, according to a study last year by Google and Singapore investment company Temasek, as more consumers use smartphones to go online.

Subscriptions to the GoPlay mobile-only video streaming platform will start at 89,000 rupiah (S$8.65) a month.

Mr Edy believes that while some rivals have produced Indonesian content, the breadth and quality of the Indonesian movies and television series that Gojek is offering will give it the edge.

Gojek has secured the streaming rights to hundreds of recent Indonesian films and shows.

It launched its own in-house studio last year in anticipation of the platform, co-financing at least nine different original Indonesian films and series, including the country's Academy Awards nominee this year, Memories Of My Body. This was done in part through partnerships with Vice's Indonesia unit and film production company Visinema.

Mr Edy declined to say how big an overall budget Gojek has allocated to the initiative, but said the firm was working with a range of production houses for its programming, which would be recalibrated according to viewers' responses.

Mr Edy said that while Gojeck is focused on Indonesian content, it has also inked tie-ups with foreign production companies for partial access to their libraries, including South Korean entertainment powerhouses CJ E&M and SM Entertainment for television shows.

"We want to spend enough to satisfy demand," he said, noting that there were no short-term plans to expand GoPlay beyond Indonesia.

