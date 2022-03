Going bananas over two-tonne feast at Thai park

CHONBURI, THAILAND • Nearly 60 elephants enjoyed a huge fruit banquet at a Thai botanical park yesterday as the South-east Asian country marked its annual Elephant Day.

Elephants are a source of national pride and cultural identity for Thailand and are used for labour, transport and, in the past, battlefield triumphs by warriors and kings.

The event is commonly observed in various parts of the country, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic and economic woes, some have scaled down their celebrations this year.

At Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in eastern Chonburi province, elephants were treated to two tonnes of fruits and vegetables laid out on an 8m-wide table.

With the absence of foreign tourists for a long time, the buffet and some visitors brought joy to the heavyweights.

"Of course, they get bored because they get used to being with people. That's why you see our elephants are very friendly to everyone," said Mr Kampon Tansacha, president of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.

"People enjoy seeing elephants, give them food, especially bananas that they like, and they look all healthy and happy."

Animal rights groups have long called for the elephant camps in Thailand to end animal shows and rides, branding the shows a form of animal abuse.

