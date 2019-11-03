Global palm oil industry watchdog accused of giving false environmental credibility to products

KUALA LUMPUR - Consumers are being conned about the sustainability of the palm oil used to make products from cosmetics and foodstuff to biofuels, said a report by an international environmental group on Sunday (Nov 3).

But a global palm oil industry watchdog defended itself, saying it was guided by credible research organisations conducting independent research on the impacts of its certification process on the ground.

The Malaysia-based Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), which has over 4,000 members in 93 countries, was set up in 2004 to address the impacts associated with conventional palm oil, a major export of Indonesia and Malaysia, while developing and implementing global standards for certified sustainable palm oil.

But the United Kingdom-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) has accused the RSPO of "effectively giving false environmental credibility to its products, commonly known as 'greenwashing'.

"This is despite these same major concerns about the credibility of the RSPO being raised by EIA in 2015," said the agency. "EIA's investigations have established a catalogue of shortcomings, including fraudulent auditing of palm oil plantations, primary forests being felled and community land rights violated," it alleged.

The EIA claimed that RSPO failures included a complaint case concerning community land rights which has been ongoing for nine-and-a-half years; and cases where the RSPO is aware that companies have cut down primary forest but has failed to stop them, compensate communities or remove the offending companies from its membership, and mismanagement, among others.

It also accused RSPO of colluding with companies to hide "flagrant violations of its own standards."

EIA forests campaigner Siobhan Pearce said these failures undermined the credibility of the RSPO system.

"Companies and consumers are assuming that this certified palm oil is actually good, is really not causing environmental damage or resulting in social conflict. But what we're finding is in so many of these cases, there are unresolved issues, there are land conflicts that are still ongoing, forest clearing is still happening and wildlife habitats that are still being destroyed," she said in a statement.

In an immediate response, RSPO chief executive Datuk Darrel Webber told The Straits Times: "Caricaturing an issue or a person is a useful way to gain attention and to get a point across. RSPO, however, is an organisation that can only provide balanced communication founded on unvarnished facts."

He said: "We have only just seen the report, on the eve of our annual conference. It may take a while for us to digest it all."

RSPO is currently holding a four-day annual meeting in Bangkok.

"In the meantime our stakeholders can take comfort that RSPO continues to be informed by scores of credible research organisations who conduct independent research on the impacts of RSPO. And RSPO continues to receive input from scores of experts from leading civil society organisations," Mr Webber added.

RSPO later said in a statement that there were "glaring inaccuracies" in the report and that it was "an easy target for groups that are not actively trying to solve the problem, and instead are trying to bring down those that are."

It denied that it colluded with companies to hide violations and said that the RSPO complaints panel had investigated violations and suspended or removed those members.

It also called accusations that the group was not transparent, "nonsensical."

Ms Michelle Desilets, who is executive director of the UK-based Orangutan Land Trust and is on the RSPO complaints panel, said: "While there are indeed some shortcomings associated with the RSPO, it is incorrect to suggest that the organisation has failed to address the issues raised in the first report (in 2015) and that nothing has been achieved."

She said that over 30 taskforces, working groups and panels exist within the RSPO to address issues.

"The EIA report dismisses these efforts in one fell swoop when they declare 'mismanagement of the entire process',when in fact there are multiple processes taking place with varying degrees of effectiveness. I strongly reject the claim of 'RSPO collusion with companies to hide flagrant violations of its own standards'," she told The Straits Times.

The palm oil industry is worth an estimated US$70 billion (S$95 billion) a year. A total of 93 per cent of the world's RSPO-certified palm oil is produced in Indonesia (51 per cent) and Malaysia (42 per cent).

The industry is often accused of destroying rainforests, and using slash-and-burn forest clearing methods that wipe out the habitats of endangered species, including orangutans.

The 2015 EIA report criticised the RSPO for what it called "major failures in its system of scrutiny intended to underpin the sustainability guarantee". It also accused the RSPO of having "failed to make meaningful progress on its promises to clean up its act."