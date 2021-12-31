Every time she talks about her work, people often cringe or fob her off.
It is a problem Ms Reena Awliyatul Imani Reezal Merican, 25, faces as a "period activist".
Every time she talks about her work, people often cringe or fob her off.
It is a problem Ms Reena Awliyatul Imani Reezal Merican, 25, faces as a "period activist".
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 31, 2021, with the headline Giving voice to the unspeakable . Subscribe