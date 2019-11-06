Giant 'vacuum' clearing garbage from Klang River

SHAH ALAM • The severely polluted Klang River - one of the longest in Malaysia - is set to get a new lease of life with help from Rotterdam-based non-profit organisation Ocean Cleanup.

A "vacuum machine" from Ocean Cleanup called the Interceptor has been docked in the Klang town stretch of the river for over two months now, removing at least 800kg of garbage daily.

The cleanup is part of the Selangor Maritime Gateway initiative under Menteri Besar Inc, a company set up by the Selangor state government, to resuscitate the Malaysian state's polluted rivers.

"The cleanup exercise is provided free of charge for a year, with Ocean Cleanup collaborating with state-government linked company Landasan Lumayan," said Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari at a news conference on Monday.

A recent special report by The Star on river pollution, based on data from the Department of Environment, revealed that most of the nine main rivers in Selangor are polluted.

The Interceptor, said Mr Amirudin, has enhanced the state's efforts of clearing Klang River of garbage. The river flows for about 120km through Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's two densest population centres.

Besides Malaysia, the Interceptor has also been deployed in Indonesia's capital city Jakarta.

"Ocean Cleanup's main mission is to rid the oceans of plastic waste," said Mr Boyan Slat, inventor of the Interceptor and chief executive officer of Ocean Cleanup, who was at the same news conference. "To do that we have to do two things - to clean up what was already in the ocean as well as prevent more plastic from reaching the ocean."

He added that Ocean Cleanup's giant cleaning-up machine was deployed in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

"One per cent of rivers are responsible for 80 per cent of the plastic going into the ocean.

"So back in 2015, we started with the river project and the result is the Interceptor," said Mr Slat.

