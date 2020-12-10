'Ghostly' knocking in the dead of night leaves residents of a Johor village spooked

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Villagers of Kampung Melayu Majidee in Johor are spooked by what they claim to be knocking on their doors in the wee hours of the morning.

Village chief Md Saleh Tukiran said he was alerted to the "incident" after a post about it went viral on social media.

"I have yet to receive any official reports from the villagers about the alleged knocking by 'someone or something' on their doors at night or very early in the morning.

"I also checked with the police and was told that there were no such reports so far, " he said when met on Wednesday (Dec 9).

Mr Md Saleh, 40, also urged some 30,000 residents of the village to remain calm amid the disturbing claims.

He said the Village Development and Safety Committee has decided to conduct night patrols to find out who or what had been troubling the villagers, adding that they had also asked the police to increase their patrols in Kampung Melayu Majidee.

"We do not know if some supernatural force is behind this or if someone is playing a bad joke on the villagers.

"Whatever it is, I hope the residents will just ignore the knocking until we get to the bottom of it, " he said.

Resident Surianida Darsuni, 40, claimed she has heard several knocks on the front door of her house between 1am and 3.30am last Thursday.

Initially thinking it was her son returning home, Ms Surianida ignored it.

"When I heard the second knock, I went to investigate but did not see anyone at the door, so I went back to my room.

"Then the knocking resumed. I was very annoyed and shouted: 'Whoever is doing that, please stop because I am in no mood to entertain this!' Suddenly, the knocking stopped, " she said.

Ms Surianida said it was the first time she has experienced such an incident throughout her 17 years living in the village.

Another resident, who only wanted to be known as Mr Ali, 39, said last Saturday, just as he was about to turn in after watching football at about 12.30am, he heard strange noises.

"I was about to go to bed when I suddenly heard someone laughing hysterically outside my house," he recalled.

Mr Ali said he quickly recited some prayers before going to sleep.