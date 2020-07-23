Ms Jamiatul Akmal Abdul Jabar, 38, taking a shot on a footgolf course in Shah Alam, on the outskirts of Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, and watching her "foot putt" roll into the 53cm hole. Footgolf, a novel fusion of two of the world's most popular sports, is growing fast and drawing young people to the fairways. It follows the rules of golf, but players leave their clubs at home and instead tee off with their feet, trying to complete each hole in as few kicks as possible. Thousands of people in about 36 countries play the game. Several World Cups have been staged after its first-ever tournament was played in the Netherlands in 2008. But the 2020 edition originally due to take place in Japan has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Getting a kick out of footgolf
Published44 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 23, 2020, with the headline 'Getting a kick out of footgolf'.
