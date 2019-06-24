Gay sex video: Azmin dismisses call for him to take polygraph test

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali has brushed aside calls for him to take a polygraph test following the sex video controversy engulfing him.

He said he had already taken all the necessary legal steps including lodging reports with the relevant authorities regarding the issue.

Datuk Seri Azmin was asked to comment on the suggestion by Umno supreme council member Lokman Nor Adam that he should take a lie detector test to determine whether he had lied about the sex video.

"This is the problem with Umno. They want to be the prosecutor, investigator and judge as well as decide everything.

"I have already taken early measures as I'm confident that it is a cruel, malicious accusation and a concerted plan made by certain quarters," he told reporters after attending an official event.

A member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Haziq Aziz has claimed that he was one of the two men seen in a viral sex video showing two men engaged in sex acts.

Mr Haziq, 27, claimed that he was one the men in the video and his partner was Mr Azmin, 54.

Mr Azmin has vehemently denied the accusation, and said this was a "nefarious plot" to kill his political career.

He is deputy president of PKR, one of the four parties under the Pakatan Harapan alliance that rules Malaysia.

Mr Azmin said on Monday: "This is clearly a political ploy. I have taken several steps based on my lawyer's advice by lodging a qazaf report followed by a police report," he added. The report on qazaf - an Arabic term meaning slander linked to a sexual offence - was made with the Islamic authorities.

Mr Azmin added: "I also have given my full cooperation to the authorities, unlike those who want to simply determine the outcome of the investigations, its results and the next course of action," he said.

In an interview with The Star, Mr Haziq challenged Mr Azmin to sue him if he was confident of his innocence.

The PKR deputy president said he had the chance to meet with party supporters to explain the issue privately.

"They had requested to hold a closed-door meeting so I could give my views on several issues.

"And I have given them a lot of hope so they can manage the party more efficiently and professionally, as PKR is no longer an Opposition party, but a ruling party at the state and federal level."

Mr Azmin added that party members reacted positively to his message as they had known him for a long time.