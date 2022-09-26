Garuda files for bankruptcy protection in New York as it seeks path to profits

NEW YORK - PT Garuda Indonesia has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a New York court, as the debt-laden carrier tries to secure its future profitability. The document is dated Sept 23.

The submission comes as the airline, having completed a court-supervised debt restructuring in Indonesia to reduce its debt load, tries to capitalise on the rebound in international travel.

Non-American companies commonly file for Chapter 15 bankruptcy to ensure they will not be sued by their creditors in the United States or have assets seized there.

Philippine Airlines also filed for Chapter 15 protection in New York, as it dealt with its creditors. The flag carrier exited bankruptcy proceedings late in 2021 after a US court approved its restructuring plan to slash its debts by more than US$2 billion (S$2.9 billion).

Garuda's total debt now amounts to roughly US$5.1 billion, president director Irfan Setiaputra told Parliament in Jakarta on Monday.

Reviving the national airline is a top priority for the Indonesian government because Indonesia relies on air transport for connectivity and to support its tourism industry.

The airline could post a net income of around US$400 million in 2023 and gradually increase its earnings to US$647 million in 2026, according to a projection by Indonesia's Finance Ministry. BLOOMBERG