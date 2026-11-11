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Gardenia KL says tests show its products are safe following consumer complaints

SINGAPORE – Gardenia Bakeries (KL) said tests show that its products are safe, following consumer complaints of alleged food poisoning.

In a statement posted on social media on Nov 10, the bread company said tests conducted by accredited independent laboratories found that the relevant Gardenia products complied with food safety specifications and requirements under Malaysia’s Food Act 1983.

Complaints had circulated on social media alleging food poisoning involving Gardenia products, particularly Gardenia Original Classic White Bread and Twiggies Choc-A-Lot.

Gardenia Bakeries (KL) said officers from Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MOH) had visited the company’s manufacturing facilities on Nov 10, as part of the ministry’s investigation.

“We have extended our full cooperation throughout the process, and the MOH was satisfied with our food safety standard operating procedures and practices,” said the company.

It added that food safety, product quality and the well-being of consumers remain its highest priorities.

“We sincerely appreciate the patience, understanding and continued trust of our consumers, business partners and the relevant authorities,” it said.

The ministry had said on Nov 8 that internal investigation by Gardenia Bakeries (KL) found no deviations in production processes, recipe changes or non-compliance with standard operating procedures and food safety controls for the products concerned.

It said then that the relevant products and their packaging had been collected, with the complainants’ consent, for laboratory analysis, and that it was awaiting the analysis results.