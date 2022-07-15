G-20's stormy recent meet casts pall over Nov summit

If the Group of 20 (G-20) foreign ministers' meeting on July 7 and 8 was anything to go by, the polite hallmark of diplomatic assemblies may end up supplanted by open hostilities at the high-level summit in November.

Tensions spilt over as Russia's war in Ukraine overshadowed the two-day meeting.

Top diplomats from the United States and Europe lambasted Russia for its invasion and for the food and energy crises that ensued. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov retaliated with a walkout and voiced his own recriminations to the press.

Unlike in previous years, no group photos were taken and no final joint communique was issued, implying no consensus on goals was reached.

"The G-20 summit in November would most likely still be clouded by sharp differences and one-way talks among G-20 members," said Associate Professor Dinna Prapto Raharja, founder of Jakarta-based independent think-tank Synergy Policies.

But there is room for damage control by Indonesia, which is helming the G-20 presidency for the first time.

"To anticipate the worst such as walkouts or an absence of joint statements, Indonesia should initiate prior meetings with the leaders of G-20 individually and, as a like-minded group, discuss scenarios to dilute the tension and provoke peace," Prof Dinna told The Straits Times.

Last week's meeting could be considered a feat even if no common ground was found, said analysts.

Ministers from all the G-20 member nations were in attendance - reversing earlier threats by some Western countries to boycott the G-20 meetings - and spoke their minds, despite being deeply divided on the war and how to deal with its cascading global impact.

Likewise, a boycott of the Nov 15 and 16 summit by leaders seems unlikely, as Western countries do not want to harm their relations with Indonesia, given that it is South-east Asia's biggest country, said Dr Yohanes Sulaiman, a political and security analyst at Jenderal Achmad Yani University.

"They also don't want Indonesia to grow closer to China or become Moscow's partner," he added.

But the potential presence of Mr Vladimir Putin may trigger walkouts by world leaders. The Russian President has said he plans to participate but has not confirmed if he will do so in person.

Dr Yohanes expects countries to produce separate statements following the November meeting. "Or, Indonesia may be able to push for a statement that is neutral and focused on the economy, but there will be no significant breakthrough."

Prof Dinna said that if the war in Ukraine escalates and the global food and energy crises worsen, they may trigger "a stronger narrative to punish certain parties for making the situation worse".

"If that happens, the summit may not happen altogether."

The best-case scenario will be a ceasefire, after which the leaders can get back to discussing economic issues post-conflict, Universitas Indonesia international law professor Hikmahanto Juwana told The Straits Times.

"November is still months away, hopefully the warring countries will grow tired by then and be more willing to discuss and come to a compromise," he said.

Indonesia may need to facilitate an informal bilateral meeting between Mr Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Prof Hikmahanto.

Ukraine is not a G-20 member but was invited as a guest by Indonesia to both this month's meeting and November's summit. Its Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made a virtual address at the July gathering, which Russia's Mr Lavrov walked out on.

Analysts said Indonesia should be lauded for trying to mediate for peace, with President Joko Widodo putting his personal safety at risk by visiting both Ukraine and Russia's capitals - Kyiv and Moscow- back to back late last month, wife in tow and bulletproof vest under his shirt.

It was a "good and needed start" but more attempts to mobilise greater and broader support from other countries should be made, said Prof Dinna.

"Joko Widodo would be remembered as one leader of the Asean and Asian countries breaking the silence to voice peace to Russia and Ukraine through a personal approach," she added. "However, more needs to be done to carve his name as a peacemaker."

Dr Yohanes, however, noted that Indonesia can make headway only if the two countries are tired of the war and looking to make peace.

"But Mr Putin risked his power for war, therefore war must not fail. And Mr Zelensky is the same - he must not leave anything to Russia. Hence, it is impossible for Indonesia to provide a solution that can satisfy both parties," he added.