G-20 health officials look into ways to minimise Covid-19 travel confusion

YOGYAKARTA - Health officials from Group of 20 (G-20) countries are looking into ways to standardise Covid-19 protocols to make it easier for international travel.

"We harmonise the protocols…to avoid confusion, but the details should be left to each nation to decide depending on their respective needs and conditions. Some countries may require PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, others antigen, for example," Indonesia's health minister Budi Sadikin told reporters on the sidelines of the the first G-20 Health Working Group Meeting.

Mr Budi said that new digital technology would help facilitate mutual recognition of digital tracing applications such as Peduli Lindungi - Indonesia's equivalent of Singapore's Trace Together - which can store information ranging from test results and status of vaccination. Peduli Lindungi has been recognised in 82 countries, according to Indonesia's health ministry.

Dr Garrett Mehl, a senior World Health Organisation scientist who leads its digital health technology unit, noted that some travellers currently had to rely on health certificates as evidence of their vaccination status when arriving at their destinations. These certificates were not necessarily acceptable everywhere and that needs to be addressed, he said.

"This meeting very much focuses on how we understand and begin to think through the diversity of certificate types that can be globally harmonised. So that certificates issued by one country should be understood and verified in another country," Dr Garrett told reporters at the two-day meeting which began on Monday (March 28).

Indonesia, which took over from Italy and assumed the G-20 presidency last December, is hosting the first of three health working groups this week with some officials attending the meetings in person in Yogyakarta and others taking part virtually.

The second and third working group meetings will be held in Bali sometime in the middle of the year and in Lombok towards the later part of the year.

Last week, the G-20 had the energy transitions working group meeting and the first of the meetings of finance ministers and central bank deputies was held in December.

Among Jakarta's priority issues during its presidency of the G-20 are strengthening the global health architecture and fostering a sustainable energy transition.

The theme of Indonesia's presidency this year is "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" and the country has said that it hopes to get all members to work together to achieve a stronger and more sustainable global recovery from Covid-19.

The G-20 comprises 19 major advanced and emerging countries and the European Union.

Singapore is not a G-20 member but has been invited to attend the November summit. It has been invited to many past G-20 summits and related meetings as the convenor of the Global Governance Group, which is an informal grouping of 30 small and medium-sized members of the United Nations.

When asked today by The Straits Times if the results of the first health working group meeting would likely be adopted worldwide, Mr Budi said: "G-20 is a group of countries with the largest economies, hence their influence is the greatest and also their movement of people is very significant. Starting the endeavour from the G-20 would make global adoption easier."