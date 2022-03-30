G-20 health officials agree to standardise Covid-19 protocols for international travel

Health officials from the Group of 20 (G-20) countries have agreed to standardise Covid-19 protocols to make international travel easier, through the use of a common portal that will also allow verification of health certificates for vaccination and test results at points of entry.

During a two-day meeting in Yogyakarta, the officials agreed to set up standard procedures for countries to facilitate mutual recognition of digital tracing applications such as Peduli Lindungi - Indonesia's equivalent of Singapore's TraceTogether - that can store information such as test results and vaccination status.

The common website will be used to verify such information based on a QR code placed on the health certificates carried by travellers from countries that do not have digital tracing applications.

Technical teams under the auspices of the World Health Organisation will start working next month to iron out the technicalities to ensure smooth implementation of the plans.

These details were revealed yesterday by Dr Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, a senior Indonesian Health Ministry official who had chaired the meeting.

"All nations support the effort to harmonise the global health protocols for international travel... It is very important to ensure unimpeded travel of workers and flow of global supply chains, which in turn will support the global recovery from the pandemic," said Dr Maxi.

The G-20 will seek to amend the 2005 International Health Regulations, which currently do not recognise the use of digital verification of details such as Covid-19 test results and vaccination status. Countries are currently accepting digital verification on the basis of bilateral agreements.

In June, Indonesia will host a ministerial meeting that will firm up the results of this week's meeting, before a declaration is issued during the G-20 summit in November, said Dr Maxi.

Indonesia, which took over the G-20 presidency from Italy last December, is hosting the first of three health working groups this week, with some officials attending the meetings in person in Yogyakarta and others taking part virtually.

Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin expects the results of the first meeting of the health working groups to be adopted worldwide.