G-20 foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine war and its global effects

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 largest economies, or G-20, convened yesterday in Bali to address issues hindering global recovery, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and its repercussions worldwide.

Top envoys from the world's major developed and developing economies will discuss ways to strengthen multilateralism, as well as strategic policies to address the current food and energy crises.

As G-20 president, Indonesia's focus is on three issues: Strengthening the global health architecture, a sustainable shift to renewable energy and enhancing digital transformation.

Among those attending in person are United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

This is Mr Lavrov's first in-person meeting with some of the biggest critics of Russia's invasion of Ukraine since it began in February.

Indonesia has sought a balance of interests among G-20 members, especially amid threats from some Western nations to boycott the summit and pushes to exclude Russia.

Ukraine was among the few countries not in the grouping that Indonesia, as host, invited to the meeting. Its Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is said to be attending virtually.

Singapore was also invited, with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Bali for the meeting.

"Given today's tumultuous geopolitical climate, it is timely for us to reflect on how countries can bridge differences and focus on a sustainable recovery that leaves no one behind," he wrote on his Facebook account on Thursday.

Australia's Ms Wong told journalists that she appreciated Indonesia's move to invite Ukraine.

"That will be a very important moment, to have Ukraine speak to the G-20 in front of all of us, including Russia, about the effects on its people, on the Ukrainian people - men, women and children - of the consequences of the Russian invasion," she said.

Asked if she would walk out when Mr Lavrov speaks, Ms Wong said that instead of walking out, some of the foreign ministers "intend to use the meeting... to highlight what Russia has done".