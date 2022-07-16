G-20 finance leaders urged to step up efforts to tackle economic challenges

Indonesia yesterday urged finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of 20 largest economies (G-20) who were meeting in Bali to step up efforts to address the current global economic challenges worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Seeking a consensus on collective action in her opening remarks at the two-day meeting, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati called for tangible progress in tackling the "triple threat" of surging commodity prices, global inflation and war.

"We are acutely aware that the cost of our failure to work together is more than what we can afford. The humanitarian consequences for the world, and especially for many low-income countries, would be catastrophic," she said.

Dr Sri Mulyani noted about 60 per cent of lower-income countries are in or near debt distress, with dozens unlikely to meet debt repayments over the next year.

Acknowledging the high expectations placed on the meeting, where talks can sidestep politics in favour of realistic and technical talks on issues that matter, she described Indonesia's role as an "honest broker" and promised to consult all G-20 members without discrimination.

Indonesia has sought a balance of interests among the group, divided by the Ukraine war amid mounting economic pressures from rising inflation.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has overshadowed previous G-20 meetings, including last week's gathering of foreign ministers, which did not produce a communique at its conclusion.

French and German officials have expressed scepticism that the ongoing meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, can reach a common ground, given the tensions over Ukraine.

But Dr Sri Mulyani stressed Indonesia's intention to achieve a result that can be "communicated clearly to all outside stakeholders", as the group seeks to tackle the worsening global crisis.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is attending the meeting in person, condemned Russia's "brutal and unjust war" in Ukraine in the opening session and noted that Russian representatives at the gathering shared responsibilities for the "horrific consequences" of the war.

She welcomed Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, and blamed the negative spillover of the war "solely" on Russia, Reuters reported.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov is in Bali for the meetings, while Mr Marchenko is expected to address one of the sessions virtually, even though Ukraine is not a G-20 member.

Singapore is among a few other non-member countries invited, with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in Bali for the meeting.

No official walked out as Mr Maksimov was addressing the meeting, according to Reuters, in contrast with the meeting of G-20 foreign ministers last week, where Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a session.

At a session on food, Dr Yellen blamed Russia's war against Ukraine for a global crisis of food insecurity marked by spikes in food, fertiliser and fuel prices, and said Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports was using food as a "weapon of war".

She urged G-20 members to avoid counterproductive policy responses like restricting exports and stockpiling, which can distort the market and further raise prices. "The G-20 must work together to tackle these challenges and protect vulnerable families from the threat of hunger today and tomorrow."

Addressing the session virtually, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed also called for unrestricted trade: "We must urgently reduce pressure on the market by increasing the supply of and access to affordable food and fertilisers, and there should be no restrictions in exports."

She noted that there have been "some encouraging developments" in reintegrating Ukraine's food exports with global markets, and said work is ongoing as well for Russia's food and fertiliser exports.

