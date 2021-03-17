Funerals for slain Myanmar activists as violence mounts

YANGON • The families of dozens of people killed in demonstrations against military rule in Myanmar held funerals for their loved ones yesterday as more protesters defied the security forces and at least one man was shot dead.

The political and economic crisis over the Feb 1 ouster of the elected government led by Ms Aung San Suu Kyi could also soon mean hunger for the poor who are facing rising food and fuel prices across the country, the United Nations food agency warned.

The UN yesterday decried surging deaths in Myanmar since the coup, warning that detained protesters were facing torture and hundreds had disappeared.

"The death toll has soared over the past week in Myanmar, where security forces have been using lethal force increasingly aggressively against peaceful protesters," UN rights office spokesman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters.

In total, she said, the office had corroborated that 149 people had died in the crackdown on protests since Feb 1, but stressed that the actual number was surely much higher.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 180 people have been killed, including 74 on Sunday.

In addition to the killings, Ms Shamdasani warned that security forces were continuing to arbitrarily arrest and detain people throughout the country, with at least 2,084 people in custody.

"Deeply distressing reports of torture in custody have also emerged," she added.

A crematorium in Yangon yesterday reported 31 funerals, said a mourner at one of the ceremonies.

Hundreds of young mourners spilled out on to the street at the funeral of medical student Khant Nyar Hein who was killed in Yangon on Sunday, the bloodiest day of the protests.

"Let them kill me right now, let them kill me instead of my son because I can't take it any more," the student's mother was seen saying in a video clip posted on Facebook.

Mourners chanted: "Our revolution must prevail."

Some families told the media that the security forces had seized the bodies of loved ones but they would still hold funerals.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was appalled by the escalating violence and called on the international community to help end the repression, his spokesman said, while the United States also denounced the bloodshed.

"The military is attempting to overturn the results of a democratic election and is brutally repressing peaceful protesters," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference in Tokyo.

State broadcaster MRTV said martial law had been imposed in parts of Yangon and military commanders would take over the running of districts and courts.

The UN human rights office said some 37 journalists had been arrested, including 19 who remained in detention.

Meanwhile, more than 400 people from Myanmar, many of them policemen, have crossed into neighbouring India since late last month, an Indian police officer said on Monday.

The policemen said they fled because they feared persecution after refusing to obey the military junta's orders to shoot protesters.

The Indian government has ordered local authorities to stop the influx but the mountain terrain is porous and hard to patrol. There are also close ethnic and cultural ties between the people on the two sides of the remote border.

One of the largest groups of recent arrivals - about 100-strong - is being housed in a village in Mizoram's Champhai district, a short drive on rough mountain roads from the Tiau River that marks the border between the two countries.

A few of them sat in a sunlit room on Monday, smoking hand-rolled cigarettes and hunched over their phones. One watched Facebook videos of protesters clashing with Myanmar security forces.

DEATH TOLL

>180 Number of people killed in the crackdown on protests against military rule in Myanmar. 2,084 Number of people currently being held in custody.

Amid the continuing violence, Japan's Fast Retailing Co yesterday said that two supplier factories in Myanmar were recently set on fire.

A representative for Fast Retailing, known for its Uniqlo brand of casual clothing stores, confirmed that fires had broken out on Sunday at two factories used in the manufacture of its apparel. The factories were not operating at the time and there were no injuries.

Foreign firms have been urged to suspend operations in Myanmar to put pressure on the military junta to end its bloody takeover.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE