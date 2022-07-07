Funeral costs in Malaysia spiralling upwards

PETALING JAYA (Selangor) • Funeral packages are not being spared from recent price increases in Malaysia.

Malaysia Funeral Public Association president Kong Thian Hau said the prices of funeral packages for those of various faiths would be revised upwards by at least 20 per cent from Aug 1 to cope with the rising prices of funeral service products.

He said the price for a two-day, one-night funeral package had increased from RM10,000 (S$3,170) to RM12,000, while that for a three-day, two-night package would be RM24,000, up from RM20,000 now.

Mr Kong said prices of funeral service products had increased by between 30 per cent and 250 per cent.

He urged those in the funeral services industry to consider their decisions in revising prices, because of the current economic situation.

"I am also in this industry and am still undecided whether to increase our prices. Our company is still gauging consumers' purchasing power and the economic situation," he said.

Malay daily Kosmo! reported that between RM2,000 and RM5,000 would need to be spent on a funeral and burial service, including the expenses for digging a grave, the hearse and funeral prayers. The increase in burial management costs is due to an increase in the prices of white cloth, coffins, cotton and other related products.

Muslim undertaker Syafiq Hassan said: "Cotton used to be RM5 but is RM6 now. The price of white cloth has increased from RM160 to RM180. The wood for coffins was RM65 a piece but is now RM85."

Malaysia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the second straight meeting yesterday in a bid to tame inflation, and said future moves will be gradual to continue supporting economic growth.

