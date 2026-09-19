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Fund to help ex-Malaysian PM Najib pay fine raises over S$198k in 3 hours

Najib Razak’s remaining jail term has been commuted to house arrest on the condition that he pays a RM50 million (S$15.5 million) fine.

PETALING JAYA – The solidarity fund launched for former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has raised more than RM634,000 (S$198,000) within its first three hours, said UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Asyraf said the Tabung Solidariti Najib Razak (Najib Razak Solidarity Fund) had collected a total of RM634,562.02 during the period.

“Many contributed as little as RM10 and RM50,” he said in a Facebook post on Sept 19.

UMNO launched the fund following the decision to grant Najib a conditional pardon, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, subject to the payment of a RM50 million fine and compliance with the conditions imposed.

The party had earlier announced the fundraising initiative to help Najib pay the RM50 million fine. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK