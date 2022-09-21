Fugitive 'Fat Leonard' believed to be in Venezuela

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian fugitive defence contractor "Fat Leonard" is believed to be in Venezuela after fleeing the United States, according to journalists Tom Wright and Bradley Hope.

The two said through their global journalism and production studio Project Brazen that Leonard Glenn Francis - who is facing imprisonment in the US for offering bribes to US naval officers in exchange for lucrative supply contracts - is in Venezuela with his son.

In their weekly newsletter Whale Hunting, the duo said they had "information" on Francis being in the country after he cut off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet and fled home arrest in San Diego, California earlier in September.

Francis has a US$40,000 (S$56,000) bounty on his head by the US Marshals Service and is said to have been sighted in the South American country.

"Two weeks on, Whale Hunting has information that Leonard, accompanied by his adult son Leonardo, have made it to Venezuela," they wrote.

They declined to detail the source of their knowledge but said the information "is solid as of this weekend".

Francis is also believed to be heading to Brazil, according to a former US official who investigated the scandal.

Penang-born Francis is said to have begun his career of corrupting the US military when he was invited to an Independence Day celebration held by the US Embassy in Malaysia where he met naval officers and attaches.

On Sept 6, the media reported that he was on the run, just three weeks before he was supposed to begin his potentially up to 25-year prison sentence, after he pleaded guilty to being involved in what has been described as the US Navy's worst corruption scandal.

One of the five US Navy officers embroiled in the scandal, former Rear Admiral Bruce Loveless, is now off the hook after San Diego federal prosecutors dismissed charges against him, reports said on Sept 16.

Four other officers - former commander Mario Herrera and former captains David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausman - were convicted of conspiracy, bribery and other charges.

Prosecutors said the officers were feted with expensive meals, luxury hotel rooms and entertainment by prostitutes paid for by Francis; accepted bribes to give him classified information, and also abused their navy positions to ensure that ships berthing at ports were serviced by his Singapore-based company, Glenn Defence Marine Asia.

The company allegedly overcharged the US Navy by more than US$35 million. Ten US federal state and local agencies have been ordered to hunt for him.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK