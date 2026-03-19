Fuel shortage hits taxi service at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Taxis that are still operating may have to reduce or adjust their service hours, such as working only in the mornings.

BANGKOK – Taxis operating at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, particularly large SUV and van-type taxis, had gradually begun suspending services because they were unable to obtain fuel, president Pallop Chayinthu of the Suvarnabhumi Taxi Coordination Association said on March 19.

This is especially in cases where passengers requested long-distance trips, Mr Chayinthu said.

Drivers feared they could run out of fuel mid-journey and be unable to refill, which could reduce the number of taxis available at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the main international airport serving Bangkok, capital of Thailand.

At present, around 5,000 to 6,000 taxis at the airport are members of the association, but only 2,500 are actually in service.

The fuel shortage has already led some members to stop operating.

Those who still need to operate may have to reduce or adjust their service hours, such as working only in the morning, because fuel is harder to obtain in the evening.

They may also choose to serve only short-distance routes for fear of running out of fuel and being unable to refill.

At present, taxis are being affected not by high fuel prices but by fuel shortages and the inability to obtain refills.

He said he wanted the government to step in and help, but they would likely have to wait until a fully empowered government officially takes office.

The association is preparing to submit several proposals to the government for assistance, including a request to change the fare collection system from a meter-based system to an app-based fare calculation system. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK