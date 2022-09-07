Thousands stage protest in Jakarta

As anger mounts in Indonesia over the government's hiking of the prices of subsidised fuel, more than 2,000 workers protested peacefully in the capital Jakarta on Tuesday, and warned that a nationwide strike is on the cards if the government does not act.

In the wake of rising global prices of oil and gas, President Joko Widodo raised fuel prices last Saturday by about 32 per cent to rein in ballooning energy subsidies that may outstrip the 502 trillion rupiah (S$47.4 billion) budgeted.

Even before it was announced, the fuel price hike - the first since 2014 - triggered protests by labour unions in regions such as West Java, Central Java, East Java and South Sulawesi. The authorities are bracing themselves for more mass protests this week, as protesters say the move will hurt workers and the urban poor the most.