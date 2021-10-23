Fuel crisis powers demand for Indonesia's coal exports

The energy crunch has offered a welcome respite to Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal, amid global pressure for clean energy and shrinking shipments of fossil fuel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

South-east Asia's largest economy exported around 400 million tonnes of thermal coal last year.

Between January and August this year, the statistics bureau recorded a 61.53 per cent jump in exports of mining products from the same period last year due to the increase in coal exports.

Earnings from coal exports stood at US$38 billion (S$51 billion) in the first seven months of this year alone.

Dr Maxensius Tri Sambodo, a senior researcher at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences, said 72 per cent of coal production is exported, with 55 per cent for markets in China and India. "Rising energy prices such as coal and gas will bring in profits," he added.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources had set the benchmark coal price at US$49.42 per tonne in September last year, the lowest in 10 months due to Covid-19.

It has more than tripled this month's price to US$161.63 on increased demand from China, South Korea and Europe, the highest since the government began tracking prices in 2009.

"This is a phenomenal number in the last decade," ministry spokesman Agung Pribadi said in a statement last month.

Indonesian Coal Mining Association executive director Hendra Sinadia told The Straits Times: "Everybody seems to be looking for coal. Nobody knows how much higher prices can go, but it looks like the sky is the limit."

Indonesia's largest coal producer, Bumi Resources, expects its revenue to exceed a record US$5 billion this year, its director Dileep Srivastava told ST.

"Demand (for coal) is likely to grow in Asia without a reliable replacement in place... this could serve to keep coal prices elevated over the medium and even long term," he added.

In South-east Asia, the energy supply shortage has caused a spike in electricity prices in Singapore, but it appears that tariffs in neighbouring countries including Indonesia have remained somewhat stable.

In Indonesia, miners are required to sell 25 per cent of their output to state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) to ensure there is enough coal to fire up local power generators.

The government has also kept average electricity bills for households and small businesses steady at up to 1,444.70 rupiah (14 Singapore cents) per kilowatt-hour (kWh), while industrial tariffs are fixed at 996.74 rupiah per kWh.

Bank Permata economist Josua Pardede told ST that the government wanted to maintain people's purchasing power and economic stability as domestic electricity demand fell due to the closure of businesses during the pandemic.

He added that any price changes must be deliberated in Parliament.

In Malaysia, state-owned electricity company Tenaga Nasional has assured that some 77 per cent of the coal needed for next year has been contracted, with the remaining to be contracted in the second half of next year depending on demand, The Edge reported.

Meanwhile in Thailand, the price of diesel has been capped to cushion the impact of hikes while in Vietnam, electricity tariffs have been lowered several times for commercial and household users during the pandemic, with no plans to raise them.

Miners say the crisis has highlighted the need for affordable energy alternatives to meet growing demand worldwide, even as a global campaign for more environmentally friendly sources has gained traction in recent years.

Mr Srivastava said: "Renewables capacities and technologies are presently hardly reliable enough nor capable to replace fossil fuels, including coal, as feedstock for power."

The role of coal power plants as a reliable, readily available, affordable source of energy is essential in developing countries, he added.

Despite the positive outlook for coal, said Mr Hendra, Indonesia's supplies are hampered by a prolonged wet season which has disrupted mining and the availability of heavy equipment.

"The government is also very careful in granting approval for companies to increase their production. Companies can't simply increase production overnight, but need to make a proposal for the government to review."