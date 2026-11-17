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From Obama to IShowSpeed, Bahasa Indonesia finds unlikely champions on global stage

Hundreds of fans out to watch livestreamer IShowSpeed (in red) when he was in Singapore in 2024 as part of his South-east Asia tour.

JAKARTA – One learnt Bahasa Indonesia while growing up in Jakarta in the 1960s, the other picked it up decades later through Indonesian films and interactions with his millions of fans.

When former US president Barack Obama and American livestreaming sensation IShowSpeed met virtually on Nov 16, their unexpected exchange in Indonesian gave the language its latest moment on the global stage.

“Barack Obama, apa kabar?” the 21-year-old streamer asked, prompting Obama to reply: “Baik-baik,” or “I’m good.”

Obama then asked how IShowSpeed had learnt the language, to which the streamer said: “Aku suka nonton Indonesia film,” explaining in Bahasa that he enjoyed watching Indonesian films.

“Not bad. And you got the right accent, too,” Obama said, before the conversation returned to English.

The exchange has since made headlines in Indonesia, with local outlets highlighting the surprise encounter between two Americans with very different connections to the country.

The exchange took place during a video call to discuss The Eyes Of Ghana, a documentary about Ghana’s independence movement. Obama is an executive producer of the film, while IShowSpeed, who has Ghanaian roots through his mother, is a producer and plans to release it for free on his YouTube channel.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, is among the world’s most popular online entertainers and is known for his energetic livestreams featuring video games, football and travels around the world. He has more than 62 million YouTube subscribers, with his broadcasts regularly attracting large international audiences.

He gained a substantial following in Indonesia after visiting Jakarta, Yogyakarta and Bali in September 2024, when his livestreams showcased interactions with local residents, traditional performances and Indonesian cuisine.

One broadcast reportedly drew more than one million concurrent viewers, a milestone in his streaming career.

His conversation with Obama came just four days after he delivered an acceptance speech in Indonesian upon winning Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2026 in Los Angeles on Nov 12.

Organised by American livestreamer Blaire, better known as QTCinderella, the annual awards recognise leading online personalities across platforms such as YouTube and Twitch, with winners chosen through a combination of public voting and industry judging.

It was IShowSpeed’s third consecutive victory in the top category, following wins in 2024 and 2025.

Wearing a red-and-white jacket, he told the audience in Indonesian: “Thank you very much, everyone. I started from nothing, just a little kid with a big dream,” he said, before thanking his supporters and describing them as family.

The speech drew praise in Indonesia, with popular singer-songwriter and author Fiersa Besari saying on Threads on Nov 13 that IShowSpeed was promoting the country without Indonesia having to spend public money.

Other international personalities have also used Bahasa Indonesia to connect with local audiences. South Korean actor Gong Yoo greeted fans in Indonesian at his first Jakarta fan meeting on Oct 17, while boy band Super Junior member Choi Siwon, affectionately known as “Mas Agung” among Indonesian fans, has regularly posted messages in the language on social media.

Online entertainment has also introduced Bahasa Indonesia to audiences who might otherwise have little exposure to the language.

Hololive Indonesia, part of a Japanese agency that manages virtual YouTubers, has attracted international fans through its nine Indonesian-speaking performers who livestream using animated avatars voiced and controlled by real people.

Some of its performers have also hosted language-learning sessions with Japanese counterparts, including a 2023 livestream in which Indonesian VTuber Vestia Zeta taught basic Indonesian words to Japanese entertainers.

It seems the Indonesian government has welcomed the attention.

On Nov 14, Fahd Pahdepie, an acting deputy at the Government Communications Agency, said IShowSpeed’s Indonesian-language acceptance speech demonstrated the language’s growing visibility in international entertainment. “Bahasa Indonesia is an important source of soft power and a gateway to understanding the nation’s values and identity,” he said in a statement on Nov 15.

He added that the government should build on such interest through creative works, international collaborations and support for Indonesian talent.

Indonesia has also pursued formal efforts to promote its national language overseas. As at October 2026, its Indonesian for Foreign Speakers programme had reached more than 234,000 learners across 62 countries and 520 institutions, according to the Education Ministry.

In Australia, a separate bilateral programme is helping bring the language into classrooms. Under the Indonesian Language Learning Ambassadors initiative, 80 Indonesian language ambassadors were scheduled to be placed in 51 schools and three universities across the country in 2026, according to a June 2026 release from the Australian Embassy in Jakarta.

The language has also gained recognition within international institutions. In November 2023, Bahasa Indonesia became the 10th official language of the UNESCO General Conference, joining languages such as English, Mandarin, French and Arabic.