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From murtabak to Muscat grapes: Can the RTS Link draw more Malaysians to Singapore?

The RTS Link, which is expected to open in February 2027, will carry up to 10,000 passengers an hour in each direction.

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE – Each month on a Friday evening, while many Singaporeans sit stuck at the Causeway heading into Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur resident Farid Yaacob drives smoothly past emptier counters in the opposite direction.

Despite the stronger Sing dollar, the 39-year-old entrepreneur routinely drives more than 300km from Kuala Lumpur for food, snacks and weekend events, armed with knowledge of where to find cheaper parking in Singapore.

“Sometimes, I think I know more about Singapore than Singaporeans,” he said. His familiarity extends to the finer details of getting around Singapore, including where to park and when. At Sentosa’s Imbiah Lookout carpark, for instance, he knows the hourly rate of $2.20 drops to a flat $4 after 5pm.

Day-trippers like him are projected to contribute an additional $756 million in annual visitor spending for the Republic once the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens in February 2027, according to a July study commissioned by three business associations, including the Singapore Business Federation (SBF). Visitors from Singapore, meanwhile, are projected to generate $1.05 billion in annual spending for Johor.

Farid plans to be among the first to board the RTS Link at Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru, heading for Woodlands North station in Singapore .

Kuala Lumpur resident Farid Yaacob with his meal of mee siam and masala tea at Haig Road Market & Food Centre in Singapore. ST PHOTO: HARITH MUSTAFFA

Some regular visitors told The Straits Times that the draws are often less about major tourist attractions than hawker food, imported groceries and outings at local public parks.

Hawker hunts and supermarket finds

Melaka resident Nur’Afiah Ahamad Kamel, 38, recently sparked a discussion on Threads after sharing details of an impromptu Sunday trip on Oct 4 to Singapore for biryani and murtabak, a crispy flatbread stuffed with spiced meat and onions.

Her post drew questions about why Malaysians would visit the smaller, supposedly more expensive city-state for a day trip.

Her family drove to Larkin Sentral before taking a bus to Bugis for dinner at Singapore Zam Zam Restaurant, continuing a tradition started by her grandfather. They returned to Melaka that night, ahead of work and school the next day.

Nur’Afiah said that restaurant’s murtabak has a richer filling and crispier dough than the softer versions found in Malaysia. The family also visits eateries around Tekka Centre and Golden Mile Food Centre for sup tulang merah, or red bone marrow soup.

“Even though Malaysia has murtabak, I feel every place has its own identity and method of preparation. That is what makes travelling exciting – even dishes that look almost identical can offer an entirely different taste and experience,” she explained.

Chicken murtabak from Singapore Zam Zam Restaurant. Melaka resident Nur’Afiah Binti Haji Ahamad Kamel said the restaurant’s murtabak has a richer filling and crispier dough than the softer versions found in Malaysia. PHOTO: ST FILE

Farid also seeks out food less readily available in Malaysia, including harum manis, a banana-topped sponge cake sold by local bakery chain Bengawan Solo, and Singapore-style mee siam, served in a tangy gravy rather than stir-fried dry as in Malaysia.

Malaysian shoppers are also drawn to Singapore’s range of imported food and snacks, with bargains to be found if they know where to look.

These include imported fruits, chocolates, nuts, Singapore-exclusive snacks, as well as imported groceries from China sold at chains such as Scarlett. The retailer has 40 outlets in Singapore, compared with just two in Johor, giving shoppers in the city-state wider access to its products.

Johorean Loo Yong Tat, who works in Singapore, said he finds imported grapes and strawberries cheaper here. FairPrice was recently selling a pack of Egyptian red grapes for $3.95 and Australian strawberries for about $4.95. Comparable produce at premium grocers in Johor where Loo sometimes shops can cost upwards of RM20 (S$6.86), he said.

“Fruit can be cheaper in Singapore supermarkets, and even cheaper at heartland fruit stalls,” said the 37-year-old tour executive.

A check by ST of Japanese retailer AEON’s Malaysian supermarket website found a pack of green Muscat grapes from China listed at RM11.90. By comparison, the fruit was on offer at $2.95 online at FairPrice and in-store at $2.25.

In Singapore, fruit importer Kelvin Lim, the second-generation owner of Ah Ho Fruit Trading Company, told ST that the Republic’s stronger currency gives importers a cost advantage, while its lack of local fruit farming encourages greater variety.

Although import prices may be similar, Malaysia’s weaker ringgit drives up capital and logistics costs, pushing up supermarket price tags, he said.

“Singapore is not a producer, so we have to get creative and source for more variety of fruits. In Malaysia, they have their local producers, so if they import more fruits, that would hurt local demand,” he explained.

Farid, meanwhile, stocks up on discounted Ritter Sport chocolates, macadamia nuts and Singapore-exclusive JJ Drinks’ Uncle D’Jengot Bandung Rose Milk Drink, which are unavailable or less easily found back home.

“ Shopping in a Singapore grocer is like shopping at the airport duty-free,” he said, referring to the wide variety of products available to shoppers in the city-state.

For KL visitor Lee Tuck Seng , 35, the draw is Singapore’s public parks and heartland hawker centres, which he enjoys exploring by public transport. Among his favourite spots are the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre.

“I am impressed by Singapore’s green spaces... which are clean and equipped with good facilities. Singapore is also very well-connected by public transport, making it convenient to get from one place to another. I also appreciate how pedestrian-friendly the city is as I enjoy walking outdoors,” he said.

Can the RTS bring more spending to Singapore?

The RTS Link, which is expected to open in February 2027, will carry up to 10,000 passengers an hour in each direction , offers a five-minute journey across the border with immigration clearance for both countries done at the point of departure .

The Johor Bahru-Kuala Lumpur Electric Train Service, launched in December 2025, also offers visitors from elsewhere in Malaysia a faster connection to the RTS Link via JB Sentral, with direct walkways planned.

For Singapore businesses, the question is whether easier access will translate into more Malaysian customers and higher spending.

Lau Kong Cheen, head of the marketing programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said the faster connection could make Singapore more accessible to Johoreans and visitors from further north, including Melaka.

The perception that goods are generally cheaper in Malaysia may be changing. Retail prices do not necessarily move in tandem with currency fluctuations, said the associate professor.

“A good example is Uniqlo, as some of the items sold in Singapore outlets are priced lower than in outlets in JB. And for consumable items, such as coffee from international brands found at retailers, their prices hardly differ across both sides of the Causeway,” he said.

Product quality and value matter too. Affordable supermarket house brands produced in Australia and Europe can also offer more cost competitive options than imported goods sold in Malaysia.

“FairPrice’s freeze-dried and also 3-in-1 coffee are cheaper than Nescafe in Malaysia. I did my own shopping across the Causeway too for my day trips,” Lau told ST.

But Singapore businesses are not actively banking on a surge in Malaysian customers, as they contend with rising rents and other operating challenges.

Ali Abbas, founder and chief executive of Singapore Hospitality Group, said Malaysians account for about 100 to 150 diners a week at his restaurants, including Tarboush at Orchard and outlets at Village Hotel Bugis and The Landmark. Many are hotel guests or part of bus tour groups.

“They are not a significant majority. In fact, my experience shows that the numbers were actually higher before Covid-19,” he said. “It could be a change in preferences or spending habits when they come here.”

At Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre, Malaysians make up an estimated 20% to 30% of patrons, said its hawkers association chairman, Cornelius Tan. Merchants need distinctive offerings and clear value for money to attract more Malaysian visitors, he noted.

“The variety and proximity they get for halal food, beyond Malay cuisine, actually amazes them,” licensed tour guide Kyanta Yap from Let’s Go Tour told ST.

Halal-certified non-Malay food is a major draw for Muslim Malaysian visitors, he added. In Singapore’s Kampong Gelam area, for instance, diners can find halal versions of Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese dishes.

For Johoreans, in particular, the popular Bukit Bintang shopping district in capital KL is some four to five hours away, making Singapore a convenient “next-door” shopping destination for the latest releases of electronics and premium goods.

Johorean Norshikin Mohd Salleh, 44, finds certain brands of big-ticket items, such as home appliances and sporting goods, more readily available from authorised dealers in Singapore than in Johor .

“I bought my kid’s Trek bicycle from Singapore recently,” she said.

But she believes Johor’s expanding food-and-beverage and retail scenes, as well as e-commerce, are narrowing the gap. “If there is a new release or an item that is not sold in Malaysia and I want it really quick, then I will come to Singapore to buy it,” she said.