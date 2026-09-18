From minimart rooftops to arthouse screens: Indonesia’s cinema boom finds new homes

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A 31-seat micro-cinema above a minimart on the outskirts of Jakarta, embraces the nostalgic aesthetic and grandeur of an old-fashioned cinema.

JAKARTA – A movie theatre located above a minimart may sound like a makeshift set-up, bringing to mind a few rickety chairs in front of a television playing pirated DVDs.

But the Layar Digi micro-cinema in Gading Serpong, a satellite city on the outskirts of Jakarta, is far from that.