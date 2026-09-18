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From minimart rooftops to arthouse screens: Indonesia’s cinema boom finds new homes

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Inside a 31-seat micro-cinema located on the second floor of a minimarket in Gading Serpong, Banten, on the outskirts of Jakarta.

A 31-seat micro-cinema above a minimart on the outskirts of Jakarta, embraces the nostalgic aesthetic and grandeur of an old-fashioned cinema.

ST PHOTO: KARINA TEHUSIJARANA

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Karina Tehusijarana

  • Indonesia’s cinema boom includes innovative micro-cinemas like Layar Digi, located above minimarts, addressing the severe shortage of screens especially in rural and second-tier cities.
  • Local film attendance has surged post-pandemic, driven by diverse genres beyond horror, with arthouse cinemas like CGV launching to meet growing demand for independent films.
  • Despite growth, the industry faces challenges from screen shortages and market concentration. Experts call for tax incentives and more diverse operators to sustain healthy development.

AI generated

JAKARTA – A movie theatre located above a minimart may sound like a makeshift set-up, bringing to mind a few rickety chairs in front of a television playing pirated DVDs.

But the Layar Digi micro-cinema in Gading Serpong, a satellite city on the outskirts of Jakarta, is far from that.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.