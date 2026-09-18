Letter from Jakarta
From minimart rooftops to arthouse screens: Indonesia’s cinema boom finds new homes
- Indonesia’s cinema boom includes innovative micro-cinemas like Layar Digi, located above minimarts, addressing the severe shortage of screens especially in rural and second-tier cities.
- Local film attendance has surged post-pandemic, driven by diverse genres beyond horror, with arthouse cinemas like CGV launching to meet growing demand for independent films.
- Despite growth, the industry faces challenges from screen shortages and market concentration. Experts call for tax incentives and more diverse operators to sustain healthy development.
AI generated
JAKARTA – A movie theatre located above a minimart may sound like a makeshift set-up, bringing to mind a few rickety chairs in front of a television playing pirated DVDs.
But the Layar Digi micro-cinema in Gading Serpong, a satellite city on the outskirts of Jakarta, is far from that.